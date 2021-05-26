YMC Sheriff’s Office identifies electrocution victim

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office has identified Bradley Charles Kneisl, age 30, of Paynesville as the man who suffered electrocution injuries in a tree trimming accident Monday.

On the afternoon of May 24, the Sheriff’s Office got a call about a male victim in a bucket lift trimming trees that came into contact with an electrical line causing the electrocution. Kneisl was airlifted from the scene by North Memorial Air Care and transported to a metro area hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.