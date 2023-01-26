YMCA Executive Director to retire in summer

YMCA Executive Director John Kind will retire this summer, the organization announced this week.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed 14 years of serving this wonderful organization,” said Kind. “My sincere thanks goes out to the wonderful staff, volunteers, and members who have made every day an adventure and a joy. I look forward to watching the YMCA grow and thrive with a new Executive Director.”

Kind, 68, has been the head of the “Y” for 14 years. His last day will be on July 14.

The YMCA Board will conduct a national search to replace Kind. Board President Matt DuRose thanked Kind for his leadership and commitment to the community.