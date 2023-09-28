YMCA hosting Karate Chop anti-bullying seminar

The Greater Mankato Area United Way is hosting a free Karate Chop Bullying seminar on Monday evening.

The anti-bullying seminar will be at the Mankato Family YMCA from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free for Grades 4 and up, but space is limited and registration is required online.

Tim Flynn, the owner of Kato Karate, will facilitate the event. Flynn is an experienced speaker who teaches about self-discipline, self-esteem, and life skills, as well as anti-bullying.

The YMCA will provide free child watch for non-members for children 6 months and older during the event.

REGISTER HERE