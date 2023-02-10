YMCA hosting one-day yoga retreat

The Mankato Family YMCA is offering a day of rejuvenation this weekend.

The ‘Y’ will host a one-day Yoga Retreat on Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a variety of activities and workshops for members or non-members.

Retreat activities will include yoga classes, massages, journaling sessions, a raki/healing touch session, pilates class, a motivational talk, and more.

The cost of the retreat is $50 per person and includes lunch provided by Pappageorge Restaurant, and is open to both members and non-members.

