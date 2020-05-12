YMCA says it’s working on reopening plan

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato Family YMCA says it has begun developing a reopening plan with guidance from health officials

“While no opening dates has been announced, the YMCA staff is excited and diligently preparing for reopening as soon as permission is granted and preparations are finished,” a press release states.

The plan will be guided by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the release, Mankato Family YMCA is actively working with local health officials and the national YMCA network, to plan sanitizing schedules, get exercise equipment properly socially distanced, and restructure member use and flow of the facility.

Timelines will be communicated to members through the YMCA website, and on social media.