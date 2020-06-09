YMCA sets reopening date

(Mankato, MN) – Fitness fanatics, rejoice!

Gyms are allowed to reopen under Phase III of Minnesota’s Stay Safe order, issued by Governor Tim Walz to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mankato Family YMCA announced that it will reopen on Monday, June 15.

Communication will be be made on a daily basis via social media next week to inform members of changes that will be implemented, and what to expect before coming to the YMCA.

Mankato Family YMCA is asking those considering a return to the facility to fill out a survey.