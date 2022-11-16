YMCA to open Thanksgiving for Extra Trimmings Event

The Mankato Family YMCA will be open to the public on Thanksgiving for an event to stock a local food shelf.

The YMCA will again host Extra Trimmings, a Thanksgiving Day event that keeps the Y’s facilities open to the public from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for guests who bring a donation for Echo Food Shelf to the YMCA.

All areas of the YMCA will be open with the exception of aquatics. Locker rooms will be available. Child watch will also be offered during the open hours for members and guests.

Fitness classes are scheduled throughout the morning, including GRIT, Bodypump, Pilates, Cycle, and more.

MORE INFORMATION IS AT THE MANKATO FAMILY YMCA FACEBOOK PAGE