YMCA will not move forward with 2nd location

The Mankato Family YMCA will not open a second location.

The announcement was made Thursday after a board of directors vote. The organization has long been considering opening an eastside location, a project that was put on hold after the pandemic shut down gyms.

The decision was based on financial statements, which showed that a second location would not be a fiscally viable option.

“Our Board and staff have been working on this for a long time, resulting in a very thorough process for making this decision,” said John Kind, YMCA Executive Director. “We know this is the right decision for the YMCA and our community.”