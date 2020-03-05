You Can Get a Free Donut at Dunkin’ on Fridays in March
Did someone say free doughnuts? Sign me up.
Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage every Friday in March.
There is one catch – you must be a member of the Dunkin’ DD Perks Rewards Program.
Enrolling, however, is free. Go to ddperks.com or use the Dunkin’s app.
The first Friday in March is this week – March 6.
During March Dunkin’ also is giving customers the opportunity to win a year’s worth of free doughnuts.
Today, March 4, cheerleader Gabi Butler will kick off a cheer challenge on Instagram.
“Fans can post their own Instagram video or story of their best original T-G-I-F-D-F cheer using #FDFSweepstakes and tagging @Dunkin. Winners will be randomly selected each Free Donut Friday.”
Source: pennlive.com