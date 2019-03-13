You Can Go Glamping With Barbie in a Life-size DreamCamper

Barbie, who turns 60 this month, has been a part of millions of children’s sleepovers over her lifetime. And now, adults can get in on the action too thanks to a new partnership between Mattel and Hilton in honor of the iconic doll’s anniversary.

From March to December 2019, guests can book an overnight stay at an exclusive suite at the Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe that has been totally transformed to look like Barbie’s Dream Home came to life.

The themed room, CNN reported, took 20 weeks to create to ensure its accuracy. It comes with a pink pool cabana, a DreamCamper, and a full display of rare Barbies from the last 60 years.

“Glamping is a fusion of glamour and camping, combining the convenience and luxury of a hotel with certain aspects of traditional camping,” Andres Korngold, General Manager of Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe, shared in a statement “Barbie loves to travel, enjoys nature and cares about the environment, without forgoing the comfort of the most sophisticated accommodations. Travelers can now join in her dream glamping experience with an in-room DreamCamper that allows guests to travel in style.”

After check-in, guests staying in the suite are invited to stop for a quick photo shoot with an oversized version of Barbie’s pink high-heel at the hotel entrance. Next, guests will walk the pink carpet leading to the front desk for check-in. Then, they can make their way to their room to get cozy in the DreamCamper and play dress-up all night. And, as a bonus, guests will also get an exclusive welcome kit filled with amenities from Colgate and Avon. Guests can also head to the hotel’s signature restaurant, MADERA, and sample an exclusive pink menu — including heart-shaped pizzas, gnocchi in pink sauce, red velvet treats and strawberry ice cream.

Prices for the Barbie suite start at $189 per night on weekdays and $229 per night on weekends. If you want to stay you better act fast as Barbie mania has already begun.

