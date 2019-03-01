You Can Now Buy St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Running Shoes

If your favorite part about St. Patrick’s Day is decking yourself out in everything green, boy oh boy do we have something for you. Following in the footsteps (pun intended) of their amazing ugly Christmas sweater sneakers, Brooks has launched a brand new pair of running shoes — this time covered in four-leaf clovers and horseshoes.

The entire shoe, right down to the laces, is green, with the exception of some gold that I’m pretty sure is there to give you even more luck of the Irish. According to Zappos, the lightweight sneakers are meant for running on pavement (or to get another green beer).

The shoes are already sold out on Brooks’ website, but at the time of this story, you can still get them through Zappos for $100, including shipping. They are available in both women’s and men’s sizes for a limited time.

To go along with the shoes, Brooks has also released other St. Patrick’s Day items including hats, socks and shirts. Take a look at what else you can buy to make sure your entire running outfit is rocking some serious shamrocks.

