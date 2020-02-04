You Can Pick Up a Bouquet of Olive Garden Breadsticks for Valentine’s Day This Year

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a bouquet of Olive Garden breadsticks.

The Italian-American chain is bringing back their Breadstick Bouquets just in time or Valentine’s Day, and this time they’re even more accessible. After introducing the gift online in 2019 to major success, a limited supply will be available in-restaurant at all Olive Garden locations starting Feb. 13.

The bouquet wrappers received a total redesign with punny sayings like “My love for you is never ending,” and “For you (but will you share with me?)”. Customers can also buy a special after-dinner mint box with a surprise love poem for their significant other:

“Roses are red

Violets are blue

Here’s a box of mints

I made just for you”

Both the bouquet and the mint boxes are included in Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day To-Go Dinner for Two. The special features three courses starting at $34.99.

Source: people.com

