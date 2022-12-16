Young man accused of sexually assaulting acquaintance in college dorm room

A young man is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance in her Mankato dorm room.

Alex Edward Johnson, 18, of Albertville, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree and 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says Johnson grabbed the victim’s buttocks and tried to kiss her after an October evening of drinking with his girlfriend in her dorm room, where she lived with the victim. Johnson initially stopped when the victim asked him to, but then grabbed her by the air and pulled her back to him as she tried to walk away. The victim told investigators she was “very scared,” and “she hated it,” according to the complaint.

Court documents say Johnson began to touch her inappropriately and she screamed at him to stop. The victim asked Johnson to leave and made a report to college security once he was gone, according to the complaint.

Johnson asked the victim to meet him the next day to talk about what happened, according to the complaint. He claimed he didn’t remember most of the incident and apologized, the victim told police.

Johnson told police he wanted to kiss the victim to make his girlfriend jealous and admitted to putting his hands inside the victim’s pants, according to the complaint.

The victim and Johnson have known each other since 2018, according to court documents.