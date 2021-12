A young man was found dead in a Mankato apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to Highland Hills Apartments on Monks Ave near Minnesota State University Mankato just before 4 p.m.

A 25-year-old male was found deceased by apartment staff, who were apparently doing unit checks.

Dan Schisel, the Associate Director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety said there was no sign of foul play. The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.