Young man killed in Rice County crash

(Rochester, MN) – A single-vehicle crash in Rice County took the life of a young Burnsville man Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old passenger Adam Zaccardi died in the crash, which happened just after 8 a.m. on Interstate 35 at Faribault.

According to the patrol’s crash report, a Ford truck was northbound on I-35 when it lost control, went through the median, rolled, and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Zander Joseph Zaccardi of Columbia Heights. Zander Zaccardi and a passenger, 43-year-old Berrard Wilfred Alan of Blaine, were both transported to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol’s crash report says that Adam Zaccardi wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The other two vehicle occupants were belted, according to the patrol.