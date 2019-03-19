Young Mother Dies After Weekend Hit-And-Run

A young woman died from her injuries after being struck by a car in St. Paul over the weekend.

St. Paul PD spokesman Steve Linders told BMTN that Taressa Wilson-Snyder, 22, of St. Paul, died at Regions Hospital following the hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

She was walking at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Desoto Street around 2:30 a.m. when she was struck, with responders finding her on her back and unconscious in the middle of the road.

She was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and ultimately succumbed to them over the weekend.

St. Paul PD has now issued an appeal for the driver responsible to come forward.

At this stage, police have no information about the vehicle involved or any witnesses who saw the collision.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the investigating officer at 651-266-5921.

Wilson-Snyder leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to a post by her mother, Sarah Wilson, on Facebook, which has been shared more than 300 times.

Wilson is also appealing for someone to come forward, claiming whoever ran her daughter down also stole her wallet, though that is not included in the police report.

