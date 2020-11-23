Young woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County
A young woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County Saturday afternoon.
Raquel Elizabeth Stutsman, 19, of rural Le Sueur, was deceased at the scene of the crash on County Rd 23/Ottawa Road in Kasota Township.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff received a report of the crash at 2:48 p.m. from a caller who said a vehicle had gone off-road and impacted trees.
Stutsman was the lone occupant in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency personnel.
The crash remains under investigation.
