Young woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County

A young woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County Saturday afternoon.

Raquel Elizabeth Stutsman, 19, of rural Le Sueur, was deceased at the scene of the crash on County Rd 23/Ottawa Road in Kasota Township.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff received a report of the crash at 2:48 p.m. from a caller who said a vehicle had gone off-road and impacted trees.

Stutsman was the lone occupant in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency personnel.

The crash remains under investigation.