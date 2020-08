(Mankato, MN) – A young woman was discovered dead Friday morning at a Mankato apartment.

Police responded to a welfare check at 9:58 a.m. at the Rosa Place apartments at 510 Timberwolf Drive, where a 26-year-old woman was found dead, according to Assistant Associate Director Dan Schisel.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.