Young woman injured in crash that downed telephone pole

A young woman was injured in a crash that downed a light pole southeast of Gaylord Sunday night.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of 320th St and 431st Ave at about 10:30 p.m.



According to a press release, Jada Lynn Schwarzrock, 18, was eastbound on Co Rd 8 at the curve by Trinity Luthern Church when her vehicle continued straight on 320th St and veered into the ditch before striking a telephone pole and knocking it over.

Schwarzrock sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical care.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says her vehicle sustained disabling damage.