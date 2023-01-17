Young woman injured in roll over crash on Highway 15

A young woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 15 in Sibley County Monday evening.

Aileen Rosales, 19, was transported to Hutchinson Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosales was driving northbound on Highway 15 just after 6:30 p.m. when she hit a patch of ice and slid into the ditch, causing her vehicle to roll over.

Rosales was transported for further evaluation of her injuries.