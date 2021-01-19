Young woman injured in rollover near Gaylord

A young woman was injured in a rollover last week about three miles west of Gaylord.

The Sibley County Sheriff says Katherine Rhea Schafer, 20, was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 10 when her 2015 Jeep went off-road, hit the Transit Town Hall driveway, then rolled several times.

The sheriff’s office received a report of the crash at 10:48 a.m. on Jan 13, according to a release sent to media Tuesday.

Schafer complained of minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle was totaled.