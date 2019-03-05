Young woman injured in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 68

(Mankato, MN) – A young woman was injured in a crash rollover crash last night on Highway 68 near Cambria.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Madison Rose Denn, 19, of Marshall was westbound on the highway when the Oldsmobile Cutlass she was driving struck a snow drift, went off-road, and rolled.

Denn was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with believed non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash, which happened just before 11 p.m., according to the state patrol’s crash report.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)