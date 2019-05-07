Young woman killed in collision with semi in Cottonwood County

(Mankato, MN) – A young woman was killed in a crash with a semi Friday morning in Cottonwood County between Darfur and Jeffers.

The state patrol says 24-year-old Amanda Lynn Walker died when her 2006 Ford Expedition crossed the center line of Highway 30 and collided head-on with a semi just after 11 a.m.

Walker’s address is listed as Colorado, but she was apparently currently living in St. James.

The semi driver was Todd Michael Scotting, 48, of Chandler. Scotting wasn’t injured but was taken to a Windom health facility following the crash.

Walker wasn’t wearing her seat belt, according to the state patrol. The crash report says it’s not known whether alcohol was a factor.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)