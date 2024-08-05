Your Anger Issues May Be Harming Your Heart

According to a new study, angry outbursts may be bad for your heart health. Researchers from Columbia University found that experiencing an intense moment of anger causes temporary damage to the lining of your blood vessels. This is not good because this lining regulates stuff like blood clotting, levels of inflammation, and how much your blood vessels relax and constrict. Messing around with the lining can set the stage for a bunch of problems that increase the risk of suffering a heart attack.