Your Career Has a 1st Name..it’s O-S-C-A-R

Jan 7, 2020 @ 8:04am

If your new year’s resolution is to get a new job and drive around the country in a giant hot dog, we have some good news for you.  Yep, Oscar Meyer is looking for a new “hotdogger” to tour the country this year in its iconic Wienermobile to promote the company. College graduates with a degree in public relations, advertising, marketing, journalism or communications will be considered for the once-in-a-lifetime gig. If you’re interested, you can get all the information right here.

