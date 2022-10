There’s a lot of work that goes into owning a home. You have to take good care of it, because if you don’t, you could run into big problems. Caring for your home is a lot like caring for yourself. You need to do regular maintenance. But when a poll asked homeowners which they take better care of, 70% said they put their home’s health ahead of their own. Many respondents (39%) added that caring for their personal health is too expensive.