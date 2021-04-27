Your New Hobby? Paint By Numbers:

Have you picked up the hobby of paint by numbers?

Just like adult coloring books became a big trend a few years ago, sales of paint by numbers kits have skyrocketed in the last year. It’s one of those retro pastimes that Millennials can’t resist… It originally became popular in the 1950s. Plus, it’s inexpensive and low-tech – two more things Millennials are drawn to. Makers of paint by numbers kits say sales have quadrupled.

Margaret Carlock Russo is the president of the American Art Therapy Association.

And she says part of the appeal is that you don't have to start from scratch.

You don't have to come up with an idea – you can just start painting. That adds to the stress relieving aspect. Because staring at a blank canvas can feel overwhelming.

It’s also a way to get away from screen time and the news. And simply engaging in anything creative, even when it’s just following directions, can help manage anxiety.

And you can choose kits that can be finished in a couple hours – or ones that take weeks.

People are showing off their paint by numbers artwork on Instagram – including celebrities like Sharon Stone and Dakota Fanning.

You can find kits on Etsy, or at JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores, and Michael's.