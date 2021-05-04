Your New Workout: Incidental Fitness!

You don’t have to dedicate an hour to exercise… and put on your Lulu Lemon or Nikes. Because incidental fitness can be just as beneficial!

That’s according to professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, an expert in physical activity at the University of Sydney in Australia.

He says, incidental exercise – or as academics call it – “intermittent lifestyle physical activity” – is any activity that’s part of daily living.

Professor Stamatakis found that sudden bursts of incidental exercise – like bounding up a flight of stairs – can be highly beneficial. His studies disprove the long-held belief that physical activity has to last at least 10 minutes to be worthwhile. Stamatakis says ALL physical activity has a health benefit. So here are a few incidental fitness moves to incorporate into your life:

First, do a glute bridge before you get out of bed each day. While lying on your back, bend your knees, feet flat on the bed, and lift your hips and shoulders off the bed, while squeezing the muscles in your rear end. That’s works your core.

Do squats while you’re brushing your teeth.

Balance on one foot while you wait for your Keurig to make coffee.

Stand up right after sitting down, a few times a day, without using your hands.

And while you’re watching TV, pick things up with your toes.

All of that is considered incidental fitness.