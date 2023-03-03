Your Pet’s Unusual Behavior

Getty Images

Doggone it, that’s strange … All dog owners believe they know their pets so well and can tell when they’re happy, sad, or not feeling so great. But every now and then they exhibit an unusual behavior that leaves their owners stumped and searching the Internet for answers. According to a new survey of dog owners, this tends to happen an average of five times a year. Dogs let us know they’re happy when they wag their tails or lick our faces and tell us when they’re down in the dumps when they whine or have no interest in playing. But what does it mean when your pooch constantly spins around, or sneezes uncontrollably, or as one respondent said, “constantly licking elbows.” What strange behaviors do you notice in your dog that you can’t quite figure out?