You’re an Adult — It’s Time to Kick These 6 Things Out of Your Bedroom

Yes, they’re a slight upgrade from a mattress straight on the floor, but DIY pallet beds are no substitute for the real thing. Once considered a beacon of hipsterism—a trend within the movement toward minimalist design and recycled fashion—pallet beds aren’t comfortable, and as far as environmental impact goes… well, there are better ways to recycle (think: vintage bed frames). They provide far less support than a traditional boxspring and frame, and can contribute to sleepless nights and back pain. And while the idea of repurposing a shipping tool might seem environmentally-conscious, it’s potentially dangerous to bring them into your home (they’re often “exposed to water, all manner of vermin and insects, not to mention bird droppings and other nastiness,” one cabinet maker told Apartment Therapy.) You are an adult with an adult human body. You need a real bed. If you’ve got the room in your budget, consider instead buying from furniture companies that use recycled or reclaimed materials to source their creations, like Keetsa or Modish.