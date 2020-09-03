‘You’re probably gonna be on a milk carton,’ Mankato man allegedly told ex-girlfriend

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is charged with his twelfth domestic violence-related offense after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend via text message.

Nathan John Valinski, 40, was charged with felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court Wednesday. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

According to a criminal complaint, Valinski showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Mankato Monday. The woman told police Valinski was yelling things that didn’t make sense, so she asked if he was on meth, which upset him.

The woman said she sent Valinski a text telling him that if he came back to her property, she would call police. In the text message conversation that followed, Valinski sent multiple threatening replies, according to the complaint.

“I could probably kill your ass right now and they might let it slide, so go ahead,” one text allegedly read. “Call the police.”

In another text message, Valinski allegedly told the woman: “You’re probably gonna be on a milk carton.”

Valinski was eventually taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. A pocketknife with the blade extended was found in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Police say Valinski has ten previous domestic violence-related convictions, mostly recently second-degree assault, and felony domestic assault.