Youth wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting girl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a youth wrestling coach with sexually assaulting a young girl he coached in Eden Prairie.

Forty-three-year-old Mustafa Shabazz of Burnsville was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County with one count of second-degree sexual assault.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says the girl was 9 when she began wrestling with Shabazz as her coach in early 2018 in Eden Prairie. A spokesman for Eden Prairie Schools tells the Star Tribune that Shabazz was an assistant wrestling coach at Eden Prairie High School for the 2018-2019 season, but that the alleged assault did not involve a student from the district or happen at a school-sponsored event.

Shabazz was charged by summons and is due in court June 1.