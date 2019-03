(Mankato, MN) – A popular Chinese restaurant near the MSU campus has closed its doors.

In a post on Facebook, Yu’s Chinese Cuisine announced the restaurant has shuttered their Mankato location. The restaurant says it has rebranded as House of Kai and moved operations to Eden Prairie.

The restaurant thanked their patrons for 20 years of support.

