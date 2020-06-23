YWCA receives $80K grant from Otto Bremer Trust

(Mankato, MN) – The YWCA Mankato has received an $80,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust Fund.

YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez says the funds will be used to help the organization with operational expenses, and re-staffing and reinvigorating its Racial Justice Program and advocacy work.

The YWCA Mankato supports youth with programs such as Girls on the Run, and provides leadership opportunities and training for women, including the Elizabeth Kearney Leadership Program.