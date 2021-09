A search has begun for a new executive director for the YWCA Mankato.

Current Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez is moving to Arizona to care for her parents, according to a press release. Her resignation is effective November 19.

Lopez-Rodriguez has been with YWCA Mankato for two years.

To submit an application for the position, candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to the YWCA Search Committee.

