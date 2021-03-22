Zero COVID deaths in Minnesota Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health didn’t report a single COVID-19 death Monday, the first non-holiday report of zero deaths since March 2020.

But state health officials reported another 1,152 new virus infections, including 17 in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County reported a dozen new infections, while five cases were recorded in Martin County.

There are 318 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, with 77 of those admitted to intensive care, according to MDH.

As of March 20, there are 10,645 people in Blue Earth County that have completed the COVID vaccine series. In Nicollet County, 5,837 vaccines have been completed.