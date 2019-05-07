ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, Logic announced for Minnesota State Fair

Logic

(St. Paul, MN) – Two new acts have been announced for the Great Minnesota Get Together.

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic will perform at the Grandstand on August 29th. Legendary Texas rockers ZZ Top will take the stage September 2nd, with Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick opening the show.

Tickets for both acts go on sale Friday, May 10th by noon.

Logic burst onto the music scene through a series of mixtapes that led to a significant rabid underground fan base. His six-time Platinum single 1-800-273-8255 spotlights mental health and suicide prevention awareness. His first novel, Supermarket, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list and has sold more than 150,000 copies.

Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inducted trio ZZ Top is the longest-running major rock band with the original line up intact. The group formed in Houston in 1969 and has since released a long string of hits, including Sharp Dressed Man, Legs, Gimme All Your Lovin’, and La Grange.

Cheap Trick is part of the fiber of American music, with more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications. Since the 1970’s, the group has releases many timeless classics, including I Want You to Want Me and Surrender.

