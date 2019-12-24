12-year-old dies in Fillmore County car vs buggy crash

(Rochester, MN) – A 12-year-old boy has died following a crash in Fillmore County between a car and a horse and buggy.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Joe Mast, a youth from Mabel, was a passenger in a horse and buggy that was struck by an Oldsmobile Alero on Highway 44 Friday night just after 7 p.m. Mast was airlifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, where he later died.

Menno Mast, 56, of Mabel, was driving the buggy. Three females were also passengers in the buggy, including two girls, ages 8 and 12-years-old. The age of the third female wasn’t disclosed.

A 42-year-old Mabel man was behind the wheel of the Alero. Brian Martin Schwingle was eastbound on Highway 44 when the collision occurred. Neither Schwingle or his passenger, 12-year-old Xander Mast, were injured.