Grizzly Bears Are Awake & Active–You’ve Been Warned!

If you’ve got plans to travel to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, please be aware that grizzly bears there are now “awake and active.” One of the first grizzly bears reported to have emerged from hibernation was Bear 122 – also known as “The Boss.” Male grizzly bears are first to wake up and they’re usually followed weeks later by female bears with cubs. And a quick safety message before we go: If you encounter a bear in the wild, do your best to stay calm. DO NOT run, because running is likely to trigger an attack response.