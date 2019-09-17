28 years in prison for producing, distributing child porn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Campbell, of Otsego, was also given 25 years of supervised released during sentencing last week in federal court in St. Paul.

Prosecutors say FBI agents seized a large volume of electronic evidence from Campbell’s home showing that he had produced sexually explicit images and videos of two children.

The Star Tribune report Campbell then used a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform to digitally distribute the images.

