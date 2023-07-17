Bad News For Diet Soda Lovers

Nutritionists keep finding new evidence that diet sodas, even though they have fewer calories than their sugary counterparts, may be just as bad for you. The new findings come on the heels of a recent World Health Organization report saying that all people, except those with pre-existing diabetes, should avoid foods and drinks with artificial sweeteners because they can increase your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Nutritionists now cite evidence that suggests that diet sodas may not actually aid in weight loss and may in fact lead to weight gain by increasing cravings for more calorie-dense foods. Neither is great for you and nutritionists suggest drinking water or sparkling water.