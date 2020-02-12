Blizzard warning issued for several southern MN counties

(Mankato, MN) – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Wednesday for portions of southern Minnesota.

Brown, Cottonwood, Watonwan, and Redwood counties all fall under the advisory, which is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Surrounding counties, including Nicollet, Blue Earth, Sibley, Faribault, and Martin are under a Winter Storm Watch during the same time period.

KEYC News Now meteorologist Mark Tarello says the Winter Storm Watch is in place as NWS evaluates whether conditions will be as severe to the east.

Forecasters say blizzard conditions will develop behind a strong Arctic front, with windchill values plummeting to -30 degrees below zero Wednesday afternoon. Significant snowfall from last weekend’s storm combined with falling snow, and blustery northwest winds up to 35 miles per hour will likely cause difficult driving conditions and whiteouts.

About one to two inches of snow is expected to accumulate around the region.

NWS recommends traveling only in emergency situations in blizzard conditions, and encourages motorists to carry a winter survival kit.