During the pandemic, all restaurant suffered — but buffets really took a hit, with some places permanently closing. Sharing food from the same serving spoon and container and standing in line in close proximity to other diners were definitely not happening during the height of COVID. And some thought buffets would never recover. Well, it seems buffets are back. Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation says that they do operate differently, but that diners want what they offer. And the numbers support that. In 2022, buffets were a $5.5 billion industry, up 9% from 2021. So why are all-you-can eat buffets so popular again? They are affordable, offer plenty of options, and can certainly feed a family.