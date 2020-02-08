Charges: Fairmont man stole nearly $10k of son’s social security for personal use

(Fairmont, MN) – A Fairmont man is accused of spending his son’s social security payments on himself.

Jamie Richard Kueker, 50, was charged in Martin County court Tuesday with four felony counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

According to a criminal complaint, a St. Louis County Adult Protection Investigator contacted Fairmont Police in December to inform them of a report from the state’s adult abuse reporting center. The report said that Kueker had withdrawn money for personal use from the checking account of his son, a vulnerable adult who was living in a crisis home in Hermantown.

Kueker had opened the checking account for his son with the authority to write checks from the account, according to the complaint, and the victim’s social security checks are deposited into the account.

Court documents say Kueker admitted to the St. Louis County investigator that he had withdrawn about $11,000 from his son’s account, and said his borrowing had just spiraled out of control. He offered to pay the money back, according to the complaint.

A spreadsheet provided to Fairmont investigators by St. Louis county showed $9,832.26 in withdrawals from the account had been kept by Kueker for his own personal use, according to the complaint.

Police say Kueker offered to deposit $10,000 into his son’s account to repay the funds he had taken.