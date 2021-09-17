Child killed by falling branch at Mankato park, two others injured

A child was killed early Friday morning by a fallen tree branch after strong winds and heavy rains rolled through a Mankato park.

Mankato Public Safety responded to Land of Memories Park at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a tree branch that had fallen on a tent.

Officers arrived on-scene to find a 4-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from public safety. First responders began life-saving measures, and the child was transported to a local hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal said the 4-year-old’s mother suffered minor injuries.

Vokal said second tent was also struck by a falling branch, sending an adult male to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Land of Memories Park is the site of the annual Mahkato Wacipi powwow, which is scheduled to begin ceremonies Friday evening.

Vokal wasn’t certain if the park’s condition or the girl’s death would impact the Wacipi event. But she said the parks department was working on clean-up and making sure the trees were safe.