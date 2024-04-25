Chug Coffee To Keep Your Muscles Young
According to a new study, a natural compound found in coffee called trigonelline could keep our muscles healthy and young as we age. Researchers suggest that this compound actually helps muscles improve their strength – and also helps muscles resist fatigue. The stuff is not a miracle muscle supplement. But it could help older people stay strong – as long as they’re consuming enough protein, vitamin D, omega-3s, and, of course, getting their workouts in.