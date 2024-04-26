When It Comes To Spring Cleaning–These States Do A DEEP CLEAN

It’s spring-cleaning time … And while most of us put some effort into giving our homes a deep cleaning this time of year, people in some states always go the extra mile in scrubbing and polishing. And those states are … Idaho and Maine. A new survey found that, on average, respondents in Idaho and Maine spend the most time per session cleaning their homes – one hour. People in New York spend the least time, on average, for each cleaning session – 45 minutes. People spend the most time cleaning the kitchen and, no surprise, the least favorite room to clean is the bathroom.