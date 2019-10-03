CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour accepting 2020 submissions

(Mankato, MN) – Submissions are being accepted for the 2020 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.

Twin River Council for the Arts has announced its call for artists. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2019. Artists receive a $1,000 stipend per sculpture.

The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is an exhibition of outdoor sculptures displayed in the heart of downtown Mankato and North Mankato. The tour is in its 10th year and draws thousands of visitors to downtown Mankato.

The sculpture tour is a collaborative program between Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, Greater Mankato’s arts commission, and the City Center Partnership.

Download the full call for artists, or apply here.

