Culvert repair work to restrict lanes on Highway 169

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists should expect lane restrictions on Highway 169 near Seven Mile Park as early as next week.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that weather permitting, crews will be repairing a culvert under the stretch of roadway between Mankato and St. Peter. The work could start by Tuesday, October 22nd.

The southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane for about two weeks, and the northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane for about one week, according to MnDOT.

