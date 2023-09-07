Do Parents Spend More Time On Their Phones Than Their Kids?

Parents get on their kids about spending too much time on their phones … but it seems that parents are actually worse than their kids when it comes to screen time. A new survey found that 60% of parents admit they spend more time on their phones than their kids do. And that means they spend more time on their phones than with their kids. The survey found that, on average, parents spend nearly five hours a day on electronic devices – and less than four hours on meaningful activities with their kids. 69% of the parents polled said their kids spend three or more hours a day on their devices.